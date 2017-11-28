Menu
Man charged over alleged dog slaying

A man has been arrested for killing a dog.
Claudia Jambor
A BRUNSWICK Heads man will appear in court accused of beating a dog to death earlier this month.

Tweed/Byron police allege a 51-year-old man had tied the dog to a tree and beat it over the head until it died.

The man was arrested about 9.45am today after officers spoke to the man at a community centre before he led officers to an undisclosed location where he had buried the dog.

The dog, its breed is unknown, was later exhumed by Byron Shire Council rangers.

Police understand that the dog was slain and buried between November 10 - 15.

The 51-year-old has been charged with committing aggravated cruelty against an animal.

He was bail refused prior to his appearance at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

Topics:  brunswick heads court killing dog northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
