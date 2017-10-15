22°
Man charged over alleged assault of teen at Lismore pool

A man will face court charged with the alleged aggravated assault of a teen at a Lismore pool.
A man will face court charged with the alleged aggravated assault of a teen at a Lismore pool.
Samantha Poate
A MAN will face court after being charged with an alleged indecent assault of a teen at Lismore.

On Wednesday June 8, 2016, the 58-year-old man allegedly indecently assaulted a 14-year-old boy in the change rooms of a public swimming pool at Lismore.

The mother subsequently reported the matter to the police.

Officers from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad were notified and commenced their investigations.

More than a year later on Friday October 13, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad arrested a 58-year-old man in Lismore.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday October 24.

