Police have charged a man after cannabis worth an estimated $250,000 was seized from a Fernvale property.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Luke Arthurs said police attended a Fernvale property yesterday afternoon and seized 68 cannabis plants.

Insp Arthurs said a 49-year-old man was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.