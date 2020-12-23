Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged over 1999 bank heist, police shooting

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police investigating the shooting of police officer Neil Scutts during a 1999 bank robbery near Brisbane have made a major breakthrough.

A 49-year-old Brisbane man has been arrested and charged over the robbery and shooting at the Browns Plains branch of National Australia Bank.

Then-Constable Scutts suffered a gunshot wound to his groin, which almost killed him.

Neil Scutts today, 21 years after he was shot while attending a bank robbery in Browns Plains. Picture: Peter Wallis
Neil Scutts today, 21 years after he was shot while attending a bank robbery in Browns Plains. Picture: Peter Wallis

The two-decade investigation into what was Australia's only unsolved police shooting in was led by Logan CIB detectives, who in November offered $500,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Neil Scutts revisits the scene in March 2003.
Neil Scutts revisits the scene in March 2003.

The accused has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery while in company, seven counts of deprivation of liberty and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

 

Originally published as Man charged over 1999 bank heist, police shooting

More Stories

Show More
bank heist crime editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh charge laid against man accused of COVID breach

        Premium Content Fresh charge laid against man accused of COVID breach

        News POLICE will allege he was unlawfully engaged in a gathering of more than 20 people at a time when this was prohibited.

        JOBS: Build bridges and roads, learn admin at council

        Premium Content JOBS: Build bridges and roads, learn admin at council

        News Kyogle Council is offering young people a fresh start in 2021, with a range of...

        Space Ice Cream set to takeoff in 2021

        Premium Content Space Ice Cream set to takeoff in 2021

        News The new ice cream shop is hoping to be open in 2021.

        Man accused of Lismore servo robbery wants bail for rehab

        Premium Content Man accused of Lismore servo robbery wants bail for rehab

        News The 27-year-old man allegedly used a weapon to threaten staff and stole a...