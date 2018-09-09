Man charged over 170kmh police chase in Ipswich

A RACEVIEW man has been charged after police chase in Goodna, Raceview, East Ipswich and Blackstone on Friday night.

Police say at 11.45pm Polair tracked the vehicle on the Ipswich Mwy westbound from Goodna where it will be alleged the vehicle was travelling over 170km/hr before taking the Cunningham Hwy exit.

The vehicle left the highway and travelled through numerous red traffic lights above the speed limit.

At about midnight Road Policing Command officers saw the grey Holden Commodore sedan on Whitehill Rd at Raceview and activated lights and sirens however the driver of the vehicle accelerated away from police.

Police used a tyre deflation device at 12.10am on Chermside Rd at East Ipswich and the vehicle eventually stopped at Ella St at Blackstone.

The male driver and only occupant was arrested without further incident.

A 27-year-old Raceview man has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving, unlicensed driving and fail to stop motor vehicle. He has also been charged with one count of each of possession of dangerous drug, possession of utensil (pipe), possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime ($1110 cash) and possession of a category M weapon (Knuckledusters).

The man will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, September 10.