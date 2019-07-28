Man charged over 15 break and enters

Police urge the community to secure their properties and report anyone acting suspiciously to local police

Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged following an investigation into an alleged string of break, enter and steal offences at commercial properties in the Ballina and Northern Rivers area.

Police from Richmond Target Action Group began an investigation earlier this month following break, enter and steal incidents on commercial properties.

About 2.30am yesterday, police attended a property in Ballina where a shed had been broken into and a number of items removed.

Later, a 37-year-old man was arrested after a number of foot pursuits.

He was charged with 15 separate break, enter and steal offences, steal property from dwelling house, possess prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today, July 28.

Richmond Police District Commander Superintendent Toby Lindsay said officers will continue to disrupt criminal activity in the region.

"Richmond Police District, including its Target Action Group, detectives and general duties police will continue to target property offenders to disrupt housebreaking and commercial property offences in the Ballina and Northern Rivers area," Supt. Lindsay said.

He urges the community to secure their properties and to report anyone acting suspiciously to local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.