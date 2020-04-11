Man charged following Masonic Temple fire

TO GO WITH STORY by Virginie Montet, Entertainment-US-Freemasons-books The Masonic square and compasses symbol is seen on the main floor wall frieze 19 November, 2007 at the headquarters of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern jurisdiction, USA in Washington, DC. A sequel to the blockbuster thriller "The Da Vinci Code" is set to lift the veil on mysterious Freemason symbols carved into the fabric of the historic streets and buildings of the US capital. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN

AN ACT man has been charged by police for malicious damage after a fire started at the Masonic Temple on Magellan street, Lismore.

At 10.30pm last night, Lismore firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that had started in a storage room within the building. According to Richmond Police District Acting Superintendent William McKenna, the affected area sustained significant damage.

Police were called to the Masonic Hall at around 11.40am this morning and a crime scene was established.

According to Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram, as a result of the ensuing investigation, the 36-year-old was arrested and taken back to Lismore Police Station.

He has also been charged with malicious damage for allegedly setting fire to several items at a nearby Asian fusion restaurant.