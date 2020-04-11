Man charged following Masonic Temple fire
AN ACT man has been charged by police for malicious damage after a fire started at the Masonic Temple on Magellan street, Lismore.
At 10.30pm last night, Lismore firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that had started in a storage room within the building. According to Richmond Police District Acting Superintendent William McKenna, the affected area sustained significant damage.
Police were called to the Masonic Hall at around 11.40am this morning and a crime scene was established.
According to Detective Sergeant Bernadette Ingram, as a result of the ensuing investigation, the 36-year-old was arrested and taken back to Lismore Police Station.
He has also been charged with malicious damage for allegedly setting fire to several items at a nearby Asian fusion restaurant.