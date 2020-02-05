Menu
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder undoing partner's seatbelt

by Daily Telegraph
5th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly undoing his passenger's seatbelt before driving into a power pole in western Sydney.

The 48-year-old man driving in St Marys with a 23-year-old female passenger last week when he allegedly undid both seatbelts and crashed deliberately into a power pole.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her left arm while the man sustained cuts to his knee.

The man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

