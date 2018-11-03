Menu
Crime

ESPLANADE STABBING: Man charged with attempted murder

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Nov 2018 9:04 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old Townsville man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 5.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day/

