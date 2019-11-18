Man charged after stealing money donated to firefighters

LOW ACT: A Lismore man has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash donated to Nimbin Rural Fire Service.

STEALING money donated to a local Rural Fire Brigade is an extremely low act.

But on Thursday, police allege a man did just that.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said officers have arrested a man after he allegedly stole money from a Nimbin shop.

"A 27-year-old Lismore man attended a Nimbin shop in Collins St last Thursday where he allegedly stole some money from aural Fire Service collection point,” he said.

"The man then put $5 back in.”

Snr Const Henderson the man's action were caught on CCTV.

"The man was identifies on CCTV and Nimbin police arrested the man in Nimbin on Friday morning and he was charged with larceny,” he said.

"He will appear in Lismore local court next month.”