Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        premium_icon ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        News LISMORE residents are furious about the “creeping timeline” of the long-awaited National Broadband Network.

        How this controversial Lennox DA got approved

        premium_icon How this controversial Lennox DA got approved

        Council News Amended version of a long-disputed DA has now been approved in court

        Traditional, healthy, delicious Vietnamese food at Ballina

        premium_icon Traditional, healthy, delicious Vietnamese food at Ballina

        News Couple thrilled to open another restaurant on the Northern Rivers

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News Get in quick if you want to snap up one of these amazing properties