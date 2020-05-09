Menu
The man allegedly stole a defibrillator from a truck before climbing into the building through a window. File Photo.
Man charged after Rural Fire Service break in

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 5:37 PM
A CASINO man has been charged after allegedly stealing a defibrillator from an RFS truck before climbing into the building through a window this morning.

At approximately 7.30am, three police units attended the RFS building on Neville Bienke Memorial Drive after the alarms were activated.

Officers found the 32-year-old man inside the building at a computer desk. It was later discovered that access had been gained through a window of the building.

According to Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloak, an amount of property had been moved, which police will allege the man had the intention to steal. This included a defibrillator, which had been taken from a nearby truck, and general supplies from around the office.

According to Inspector Cloak, CCTV footage captured the man walking toward the airport before allegedly turning the power off to a nearby building. He then attempted to gain entry via the front door. When this was unsuccessful, he then made his way to the RFS building.

Police will allege that a small quantity of methamphetamine was found in his possession.

The man has been charged with three offences, including break and enter with intent to steal, trespass, and possession of prohibited drugs.

He has been granted conditional bail to appear before Casino Local Court on July 23.

