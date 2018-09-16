Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with indecent assault.
A man has been charged with indecent assault. Santeri Viinamki/CreativeCommons
Crime

Man charged after allegedly pushing penis into woman's back

JASMINE BURKE
by
16th Sep 2018 2:37 PM

A FORTY-ONE year old man has been charged with Indecent Assault after he allegedly came up behind a female and pushed his groin against her in a Byron Bay Hotel.

It will be alleged that about 1.15am the man came up behind a female while she was dancing with friends, before he pushed his penis into the back of her body.

Security detained the man until police arrived.

He was arrested and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police Station.

He has been bailed refused to appear at Tweed Heads Court.

byron bay northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hospital power outage 'like a horror movie'

    premium_icon Hospital power outage 'like a horror movie'

    Breaking Lismore Base Hospital was "freaky” when without power for 40 minutes last night, with patients and staff in the dark.

    • 16th Sep 2018 2:12 PM
    Star appeal at knockout carnival

    premium_icon Star appeal at knockout carnival

    Sport Parramatta Eels speedster playing for Tingha

    Watch the film Albo wants on the ABC

    Watch the film Albo wants on the ABC

    Whats On Documentary tells the story of rock band Radio Birdman

    $268,000 for world-class mountain bike facility at Lismore

    premium_icon $268,000 for world-class mountain bike facility at Lismore

    News The trails will be of an international standard

    Local Partners