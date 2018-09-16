Man charged after allegedly pushing penis into woman's back

A FORTY-ONE year old man has been charged with Indecent Assault after he allegedly came up behind a female and pushed his groin against her in a Byron Bay Hotel.

It will be alleged that about 1.15am the man came up behind a female while she was dancing with friends, before he pushed his penis into the back of her body.

Security detained the man until police arrived.

He was arrested and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police Station.

He has been bailed refused to appear at Tweed Heads Court.