Man charged after prohibited firearms found

A MAN has been charged after prohibited firearms were found during a search of a Kingscliff property.

On Tuesday May 19, the Tweed Byron Target Action Group with the assistance of the Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad conducted a search on a Kingscliff premises.

During the search, two firearms, ammunition and other prohibited weapons were located.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and later charged with:

Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm x 2,

Possess ammunition without permit/licence,

Fire firearm in manner likely to injure persons/property,

Not keep firearm safely - prohibited firearm x 2 and,

Posses prohibited weapon without permit.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday May 20, where he was granted conditional bail.