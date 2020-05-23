Menu
File Image.
Man charged after prohibited firearms found

Holly Cormack
23rd May 2020 3:20 PM
A MAN has been charged after prohibited firearms were found during a search of a Kingscliff property.

On Tuesday May 19, the Tweed Byron Target Action Group with the assistance of the Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad conducted a search on a Kingscliff premises.

During the search, two firearms, ammunition and other prohibited weapons were located.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and later charged with:

  • Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm x 2,
  • Possess ammunition without permit/licence,
  • Fire firearm in manner likely to injure persons/property,
  • Not keep firearm safely - prohibited firearm x 2 and,
  • Posses prohibited weapon without permit.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday May 20, where he was granted conditional bail.

