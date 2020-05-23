Man charged after prohibited firearms found
A MAN has been charged after prohibited firearms were found during a search of a Kingscliff property.
On Tuesday May 19, the Tweed Byron Target Action Group with the assistance of the Northern Rivers Regional Enforcement Squad conducted a search on a Kingscliff premises.
During the search, two firearms, ammunition and other prohibited weapons were located.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and later charged with:
- Possess unauthorised prohibited firearm x 2,
- Possess ammunition without permit/licence,
- Fire firearm in manner likely to injure persons/property,
- Not keep firearm safely - prohibited firearm x 2 and,
- Posses prohibited weapon without permit.
The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday May 20, where he was granted conditional bail.