Man charged after police car rammed and guns drawn

DRIVER CHARGED: A North Lismore man who rammed a police car on Saturday has been charged, granted conditional bail and will appear in court later this month.
Alison Paterson
by

POLICE have arrested a man they allege rammed a police vehicle on the weekend, causing them to draw their guns in self-defence.

Richmond LAC police arrested the man at Lismore Police station.

While he was initially refused bail, at Lismore Local Court he was granted conditional bail to appear on November 28.

Police allege the 38-year North Lismore man committed a number of offences.

They allege on the November 7 he assaulted a victim in North Lismore.

Police further allege that on the November 16 he drove a stolen Queensland vehicle with incorrect plates to a North Lismore Petrol Station, filled the car with fuel and drove off without paying.

On the November 18 police sighted the vehicle in North Lismore and a pursuit started which ended when the man drove at and collided with a fully marked police vehicle on Winterton Lane.

Fortunately, police were uninjured.

On the November 21 the 38 year old man was arrested at Lismore Police Station and placed in custody.

He was charged multiple assault, driving and stolen property matters.

