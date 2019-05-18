Man charged after fatal crash

STOP: A man will reappear in court in July charged over a fail-to-stop fatal crash at Nimbin earlier this year.

A MAN will reappear in court after being charged for allegedly striking a woman and man with his car in Nimbin earlier this year.

About 7.10pm on Monday April 15 2019, a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking north along Cecil Street, Nimbin when they were struck by a northbound Subaru Forrester.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Her partner suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

The Subaru left the scene and was recovered by investigators in parkland at Nimbin on Wednesday April 17.

The vehicle has been seized and will be forensically examined.

Following extensive inquiries, crash Investigators arrested a 31-year-old man at Lismore Police Station on Monday May 13.

He was charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm and possess prohibited drug.

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday May 14 where he was again refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday July 10.