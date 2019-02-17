Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police
Police Trevor Veale
Crime

Man charged after driving car with six unrestrained children

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURWILLUMBAH man has been charged for driving with six unrestrained children in the car.

Richmond Police District will alledge the driver, 47, was stopped by police on February 2 after they saw a car driving along Richmond Terrace Coraki with a large number of passengers.

After stopping the vehicle police saw six unrestrained children aged from 1 to 14 seated in the car.

The man allegedly told police that if he had a crash everyone in the car would be fine and police were picking on him.

After detecting a strong smell of cannabis in the car police located a small amount of cannabis.

The 47-year-old was charged with driving with children and teens unrestrained and possession of a prohibited drug.

He will appear at Casino Local Court next week.

casino court house coraki murwillumbah richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    premium_icon Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    News FARMER left in his will most of his savings towards a hospital.

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Christmas art program has bright future

    premium_icon Christmas art program has bright future

    News Christmas success leads to bright new chapter

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Cracking good news for Casino Beef Week

    premium_icon Cracking good news for Casino Beef Week

    Rural BEEF Week set to host whipcracking championship

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    School to rally against restrictions slashing school numbers

    premium_icon School to rally against restrictions slashing school numbers

    News Public school in stoush with Education Department

    • 17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM