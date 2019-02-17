Man charged after driving car with six unrestrained children

A MURWILLUMBAH man has been charged for driving with six unrestrained children in the car.

Richmond Police District will alledge the driver, 47, was stopped by police on February 2 after they saw a car driving along Richmond Terrace Coraki with a large number of passengers.

After stopping the vehicle police saw six unrestrained children aged from 1 to 14 seated in the car.

The man allegedly told police that if he had a crash everyone in the car would be fine and police were picking on him.

After detecting a strong smell of cannabis in the car police located a small amount of cannabis.

The 47-year-old was charged with driving with children and teens unrestrained and possession of a prohibited drug.

He will appear at Casino Local Court next week.