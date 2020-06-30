Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

baby investigation child protection investigation unit ipswich child protection detectives ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Still 'early days' for takeover of Lismore Italo Club

        premium_icon Still 'early days' for takeover of Lismore Italo Club

        News THE Lismore Italo-Australian Club could be set to join forces with one of the strongest clubs in NSW.

        MORE DETAILS: What new Lismore temple would look like

        premium_icon MORE DETAILS: What new Lismore temple would look like

        News PLANS to build a $900,000 Sikh temple have been lodged with the council.

        Alleged Casino incident 'could have been catastrophic'

        premium_icon Alleged Casino incident 'could have been catastrophic'

        Crime A man accused of hitting a 40-year-old with his car has faced court

        Qantas ready to land in Ballina for first time in 15 years

        premium_icon Qantas ready to land in Ballina for first time in 15 years

        News QANTAS Link is preparing to resume services to Ballina from tomorrow.