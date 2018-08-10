Man charged after attempted armed robbery

A man has been charged after an attempted robbery at a store in Ballina.

A MAN has been charged after an alleged robbery attempt in Ballina.

The 43-year-old entered a convenience store on Bentinck St about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

He allegedly approached the attendant and demanded money.

Police said the man left the store empty-handed after a brief conversation.

He was later arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with demanding money with intent to steal and being armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

He was refused bail and was due to face Ballina Local Court yesterday.