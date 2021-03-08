Menu
Queensland man charged after approaching children

Javier Encalada
8th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Queensland man has been charged following two alleged child approaches in the state's Far North today.

About 10.20am on Sunday, March 7, a 14-year-old girl was sitting on a bench on Brisbane Street, Murwillumbah, when she was approached by an man unknown to her.

Police will allege the man spoke to her and made several sexual propositions, before she walked away.

In a second incident, police were called to a shopping centre on the corner of Brisbane and Wollumbin streets, Murwillumbah, after reports two children were approached by an unknown man about 11.30am.

Police have ben told two girls - aged 13 and 14 - were approached and spoken to by the man in a supermarket.

He walked away and the girls sought assistance from a family member.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were notified of both incidents and commenced inquiries.

Following local patrols of the area, police arrested a 41-year-old man on Brisbane Street.

He was taken to Murwillumbah Police Station before being taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with incite other to do sexual act with them without consent, three counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and behave in offensive manner in public place.

The man, from Natural Bridge in Queensland, was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, March 8.

