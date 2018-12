Police duly searched the building and located nothing suspicious.

A man has been arrested after allegedly making a fake bomb threat at Sydney Airport.

The 36-year-old allegedly called a business inside the airport about 5pm yesterday and made the threat.

The man was arrested at Darling Point later in the evening and charged with using a carriage service to make a hoax threat.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today.