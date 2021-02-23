Man changes plea for damaging police station, making threats

A man has been convicted after he pushed a shopping trolley into a glass panel at Lismore Police Station, smashing the window and then threatening staff, at the weekend. Picture: Liana Boss

A Nimbin man has changed his plea over allegations he was responsible for smashing a police station window and threatening staff inside.

Rodrick Emile Duran, 36, pleaded guilty on Monday in Lismore Local Court to destroying or damaging property worth more than $2000 and less than $5000, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and behaving in an offensive manner.

He had previously entered pleas of not guilty to all charges last month.

Duran was arrested in early December after he broke a glass panel on the Zadoc St frontage of Lismore Police Station by pushing a trolley into the front glass window, causing the glass to shatter.

He then also came into the police station threatening staff.

Duran was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order for the damaging property and intimidating police charges.

He was also convicted but no penalty was imposed for the behaviour offence.