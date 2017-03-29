Man caught with money from selling drugs

IN MID-MARCH police saw a vehicle known to them in Goonellabah.

The driver, a 23-year-old Coraki man, made efforts to avoid police but was cornered in a one-way street.

He failed a roadside drug test and was seen to try to hide a bag under the passenger seat.

Police searched the bag and found $4,050.00.

He gave several vague reasons for having so much money on him.

The Coraki man's phone was constantly ringing while this happened; police seized the phone and saw numerous messages that related to organising drug sales.

The money was seized by police and he has been charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.

A further charge may be laid pending an analysis of his drug sample.