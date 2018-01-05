Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man caught with commercial quantity of LSD

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN has been charged with LSD supply in Nimbin.

Police said they saw a 19 year old Koonorigan man acting suspiciously at the rear of a shop in Nimbin on January 4.

Police had cause to search the man and located 6.4 grams of Lysergic Acid (LSD), items used to administer LSD and a small amount of cannabis.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug - greater than commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

He has been released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.

Topics:  cannabis koonorigan lismore local court lsd nimbin northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
Bottle-throwing youths almost caused tragic crash

Bottle-throwing youths almost caused tragic crash

A GROUP of unsupervised Lennox Head teens known for antisocial behaviour have almost caused a "tragedy” after throwing a bottle at an elderly couple.

WATCH: Terrifying video of boat caught in microburst storm

This boat was caught in a microburst storm near Iluka.

Nightmare for boaties trapped in severe storm (warning: swearing)

Ten fantastic things to do this week

FLYING HIGH: Aerial acrobatics by Paul Bennet at the Great Eastern Fly In 2015 at Evans Head.

Except for Austen Tayshus' gig, they are all family friendly events

Belongil millionaires take aim at solar train

COURT SHOWDOWN: The Byron Bay solar train is 'operating illegally' , according to Belongil residents.

They claim the train is operating illegally

Local Partners