Man caught with commercial quantity of LSD

A MAN has been charged with LSD supply in Nimbin.

Police said they saw a 19 year old Koonorigan man acting suspiciously at the rear of a shop in Nimbin on January 4.

Police had cause to search the man and located 6.4 grams of Lysergic Acid (LSD), items used to administer LSD and a small amount of cannabis.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug - greater than commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

He has been released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.