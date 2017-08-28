Man caught up in grass fire rushed to hospital

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was deployed to The Channon after a man was injured in a grass fire.

A TUNTABLE Creek man has been rushed to hospital suffering burns after becoming caught in a grass fire this afternoon.

Paramedics treated a 56-year-old man for burns to the left side of his face, forearm and hand before being transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital.

The ambulance and Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were called out by the Rural Fire Service after they discovered the man and his injuries.

The Rural Fire Service were called about 1.15pm to initial reports of a house fire.

Inaccessible by truck, crews went in by foot to discover a grass fire had caused minor damage to the house at Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek.

RFS operations manager, Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said investigations into how the fire started are continuing.

He did say that the fire was not suspicious and it's suspected the owners of the property were conducting a burn-off at the time.

Firefighters remain on scene mopping up to make the area safe.