Man caught trashing school was a former student

RECKLESS: A man who was caught trashing a Tweed Heads school with three others was a former student, a court has heard. Photo Phil Rogers

SWASTIKAS, male genitalia and 'God is a lie' written in spray paint are just some of the images that confronted staff at a Tweed Heads school.

At 10.20pm on June 2, four men dressed in all black clothing and wearing masks, broke into their former school and trashed it.

Accused Riley Stanmore, 20, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday charged with unlawful entry on prescribed lands, intentionally marked premises without consent and intentionally and recklessly destroy/damage property.

Court documents revealed Stanmore and three co-accused were drinking alcohol before planning a break-in at the school.

The documents revealed the men jumped the locked fence at the front school before using spray paint cans to draw swastikas, sad faces, male genitalia and write phrases such as 'big d**k Bert'.

The men then broke into a school bus on site where a co-accused slashed five of the seats with a knife.

Stanmore told police he took the bus's emergency hammer and used it to smash two windows inside the school.

CCTV captured footage of the rampage which teachers later used to identify the men, who were all former students.

Stanmore was arrested and questioned by police where he gave a full account of the incident.

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson said Stanmore felt "pressured" into committing the offences despite knowing it was wrong.

Ms Anderson said her client knew as soon as he was inside the school, realised it was a mistake.

She said Stanmore took responsibility for actions and for not "standing up and saying, 'we shouldn't be doing this'."

Stanmore pleaded guilty to all three charges.

He was put on a community corrections order for two years and ordered to pay $4198.20 in compensation.

A conviction was not recorded.