The driver of the car towing the caravan, a 48-year-old Nimbin man, was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station. Rob Wright
News

Man caught towing a stolen caravan

Amber Gibson
by
20th Apr 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond District Police have released a post on Facebook regarding the arrested of a Nimbin man who allegedly stole a caravan.

"Lismore police will allege that at 1pm on Friday a member of the public spotted a caravan that had recently been stolen. Police were called and caught up with the car towing the caravan at a Cecil Street Nimbin address. The driver of the car towing the caravan, a 48-year-old Nimbin man, was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station. There he was charged with Goods In Custody and released on conditional bail. He will appear at Lismore Local Court in May. #NimbinCrime.”

