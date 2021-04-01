Man caught speeding more than twice the legal limit

The man was diqualified from driving for 12 months. Photo: File

The man was diqualified from driving for 12 months. Photo: File

A man caught speeding up to 120km/h in a 50km area in Banora Point told police he was running late to an appointment in Southport.

Alexander Paramonov pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to speeding in excess of 45km/h of the speed limit and dangerous driving.

Court documents reveal on February 5 at 2.10pm Paramonov was seen driving a blue MG hire car on Terranora Dr, Barona Point - a 50km/h zone - at speeds between 115 and 120km/h.

Paramonov was travelling so fast, police were unable to release the radar fitted to the highway patrol car before he drove past.

His suspension was seen to lift when he drove over a bump on the road.

The documents state Paramonov saw police before he braked harshly and turned into Kittiwake St, accelerating up the street before braking harshly and turning on Pioneer Parade. He then turned right onto Westray Avenue, where he narrowly missed hitting a car in the same intersection, and turned into Wupawn Place where police caught up with him and activated lights and sirens.

When approached, Paramonov said “I’m sorry.”

He said he was running 10 minutes late for an appointment in Southport.

Defence lawyer Russell Baxter said the 44-year-old was at fault of poor time management.

He said Paramonov’s son had a rare form of brain cancer and he was going to visit a practitioner on the day in question.

“Poor time management and a lead foot are not appropriate,” Mr Baxter said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Paramonov’s manner of driving was “genuinely dangerous”.

“Innocent parties could have very well been harmed if something had gone wrong,” Mr Dunlevy said.

Paramonov was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order with 50 hours of community service.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.