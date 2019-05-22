Assault on jogger caught on CCTV

SOUTH Australian Police have released unsettling CCTV footage of a jogger being assaulted as part of a fresh appeal to find the man responsible.

The disturbing vision was captured just before 6am on May 16 in Marion, Adelaide.

The woman was jogging alone past a bus stop in Oaklands Park when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her.

"The victim was able to break free, and the male suspect jogged west from bus stop 22B towards Oaklands Recreation Plaza," police said in a statement.

Police have today released CCTV vision, and issued a fresh appeal for additional footage, following the assault of female jogger in Adelaide.

The woman was not injured in the attack.

Police were notified and patrols immediately searched the area but the suspect was unable to be found.

"It's scary because that could happen to anyone around here," a local woman told 9 News.

"To just be jogging on a public road with people driving past, you wouldn't expect something like that."

He is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, caucasian, clean shaven with a slim build.

He was wearing an army green knitted beanie at the time of the attack.

The woman managed to escape uninjured but police are still searching for the attacker.

Police are urging any resident or business owner in the area who may have captured more vision of the attack or the man running away to come forward.

People can submit their footage via the uWitnessIt website.

Last week authorities announced they were investigating if a suspicious incident that took place soon after the assault was linked.

About an hour later, police were called to a nearby street in Morphettville after a woman believed she was being followed by a car while out walking.

Anyone who has any information about either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.