High range drink driver had a beer in the car's cup holder

Casino police caught two drink drivers in the space of five minutes.
JASMINE BURKE
by

POLICE in Casino have arrested two people for drink driving in the space of five minutes.

Senior Constable David Henderson said at 9.55pm on Thurdsay, police stopped a vehicle on Hotham Street.

"The driver, a 45-year-old Casino man, provided a positive roadside alcohol sample and was taken to Casino Police Station," he said.

"At Casino he refused to supply a breath analysis."

The man's license was suspended and he will appear in Casino Local Court next month.

Five minutes later, at 10pm, police stopped a car for a breath test 12km out of Lismore on the Bruxner Highway.

"The driver, a 43-year-old Queensland man, had an open beer in the car's drink holder," Snr Const Henderson said.

"He produced a positive roadside alcohol sample and was taken to Casino Police Station.

"At Casino he provided a breath analysis that placed him in the high range."

This man's license was also suspended and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Lismore Northern Star
