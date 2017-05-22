Man caught drink driving unregistered car while unlicensed

THINGS went from bad to worse for a Lillian Rock man on Saturday.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that at 11.20am on Saturday police were driving along Kyogle Road at Barkers Vale when they saw a car driving at them at excessive speed.

He was speed checked as doing 28km over the limit, snr const Henderson said.

Police stopped the car and spoke to the driver, a 34-year-old Lillian Rock man.

He told police that he did not have a licence, and then failed a breath test, snr const Henderson said.

Checks on the vehicle revealed that it had been unregistered since January 2016.

He was taken to Nimbin police station where he recorded a breath analysis reading that placed him in the low range.

He was issued a field court attendance notice for low range PCA, unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured, use vehicle on road - not pay tax and exceed speed.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in June