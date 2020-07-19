Man caught doing burnouts in Lismore faces court

A man has been denied bail after he allegedly did early morning burnouts across a Lismore sporting field. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A MAN has been denied bail after being charged over early morning burnouts across a Lismore sporting field.

Police allege Bruce Bolt, 27, allegedly appeared to be affected by alcohol or drugs when police found him driving on Western Oval off McDermott Ave, Goonellabah about 1am on Thursday.

Mr Bolt and his passenger Ruby Guinea, 25, were arrested after they allegedly became argumentative with police.

Mr Bolt appeared before Lismore Local Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to refusing to submit to a breath analysis, driving without a licence, resisting arrest and escaping police custody.

He was also entered not guilty pleas to two separate charges of staking with the intention to cause fear or physical harm and not giving particulars to the owner of damaged property.

However, a guilty plea was entered to a separate charge of driving without a licence.

Magistrate Jeff Linden listed a hearing date for August 21 in Lismore Local Court.

Mr Bolt was refused bail and is expected to appear via video link for the estimated 60-minute hearing.

Meanwhile, when Ms Guinea appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday, all three charges against her were dismissed.