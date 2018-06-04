Man caught dealing ice and cannabis

A CASINO man has been arrested over the supply drugs, including ice.

Police allege at 1am on Sunday a 35-year-old Casino man was detected supplying 4 grams of methamphetamine (ice) and four grams of cannabis in Kyogle.

Later that day police attended a Kyogle address and arrested the 35-year-old. He was charged with supply prohibited drug - greater than a small quantity, and supply prohibited drug - less than a small quantity.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. #KyogleCrime