Man caught about to sell drugs with child in the car

A 21-year-old Wardell man will face court next month after being caught with 12 bags containing 219 grams of cannabis and 8 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Ballina Highway Patrol noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car after they pulled it over in Wollongbar at around 3pm, yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-old then reached into a backpack and threw a large bag containing cannabis onto the back seat.

Police found documentation inside the car that indicated the 24 year old was about to sell these drugs. Police also found empty bags and scales.

Also present in the car were a woman and small child seated on the back seat.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where Detectives charged him with Supply Prohibited Drug and two counts of Possess Prohibited Drug.

The man received conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court in March.