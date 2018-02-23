Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police
Police Scott Powick
News

Man caught about to sell drugs with child in the car

Samantha Poate
by
23rd Feb 2018 8:35 AM

A 21-year-old Wardell man will face court next month after being caught with 12 bags containing 219 grams of cannabis and 8 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Ballina Highway Patrol noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from his car after they pulled it over in Wollongbar at around 3pm, yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-old then reached into a backpack and threw a large bag containing cannabis onto the back seat.

Police found documentation inside the car that indicated the 24 year old was about to sell these drugs. Police also found empty bags and scales.

Also present in the car were a woman and small child seated on the back seat.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where Detectives charged him with Supply Prohibited Drug and two counts of Possess Prohibited Drug.

The man received conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court in March.

Related Items

ballina police station drug possession drug supply richmond lac wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star
Hogan long-shot to become Deputy PM

Hogan long-shot to become Deputy PM

News AS BARNABY Joyce announced he will step down, Sportsbet ponders who will be the next leader of the Nationals Party.

VIDEO: Police eradicate $14 million worth of drugs

VIDEO: Police eradicate $14 million worth of drugs

News More than 7200 cannabis plants have been seized

Rainfall levels from 9am across Northern Rivers

Rainfall levels from 9am across Northern Rivers

News Our gardens are appreciating this huge long drink

Local Partners