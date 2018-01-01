Man in camouflage clothing points replica pistol at police

A man has been arrested after pointing a replica Glock pistol at four police officers.

About 8pm police responded to reports of a man walking along Heath St on the Far South Coast in camouflage clothing.

The man was also said to be wearing a thigh holster and had was believed to be a holstered pistol.

When two officers drove into the street in a fully marked police car, the man allegedly drew the firearm from the holster and pointed it at the police officers.

The officers took evasive action and drove into a nearby street.

Another police car drove up to the man, who again allegedly pointed the firearm at the windscreen of the car.

These officers reversed away from the man.

The four officers got out of their cars and approached the man and told him to drop the firearm, which he did.

A search of the man located a replica Glock pistol, a 20cm Ghurka fighting knife and a concealed knife.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Bega Police Station and charged with assault police (x4), custody of knife in public place (x2), possess unauthorised pistol and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

The man was refused bail to appear at Batemans Bay Local Court today.

Far South Coast Duty Officer, Inspector Anthony Moodie said if it was not for the training and professionalism of attending police, there could have been dire consequences in this incident.