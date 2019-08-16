Menu
A man is being treated by paramedics after a fire at a property in North Tivoli. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man burnt in tar truck fire

by Thomas Morgan
16th Aug 2019 10:36 AM
A MAN has sustained serious injuries after a reported chemical fire west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to a 'chemical incident' at a property on Mount Crosby Rd, near the Warrego Hwy on-ramp, in North Tivoli at 6.34am.

 

 

A QFES spokesman said crews faced a small fire caused by gases from a tar truck, however it was quickly extinguished.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that a man had received injuries to his legs as a result of the fire.

