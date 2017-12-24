Man burned after yacht collides with power line

A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane for treatment of severe burns after the yacht he was travelling in collided with overhead power lines at the Richmond River on Sunday.
A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson today said the helicopter's critical response team was tasked to the Richmond River near Ballina at about midday after reports a yacht made contact with overhead power lines, resulting in a 67-year-old sustaining burns.
The critical medical team and local NSW ambulance Paramedics treated the man for burns.
The patient was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital burns unit for further treatment.
RESCUE - SLSFNC Support Operations & Ballina Jet Boat assisting @nswpolice @NSWAmbulance with onboard vessel suffering sever injuries Richmond River Ballina.— Surf Lifesaving FNC (@FNCSLS) December 24, 2017