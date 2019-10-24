Man breaks into house, steals six pack of beer

BEER THIEF: Benjamin Thomas Maxwell Wise, 33, was sentenced to three months in jail for breaking into his uncle’s home and taking a six pack of beer from his fridge. Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers

A MAN who broke into a relative's house and stole a six pack of beer will stay in jail.

Benjamin Thomas Maxwell Wise, 33, was sentenced to three months in jail for breaking into his uncle's home and taking a six pack of beer from his fridge.

Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday heard Wise met his uncle at a Nimbin restaurant on August 8 and stayed the night.

Wise's uncle dropped him at a Nimbin bus stop about 9am the next day and he travelled by bus to Lismore.

A police report said Wise returned to his uncle's house the same day, between 11am and 3.30pm.

It said Wise forced his way inside through a rear door and then rummaged through his uncle's belongings, throwing some of them over the balcony.

He then took a six pack of beer from the fridge and left.

Wise's uncle came home to find the back door open.

He walked inside and heard loud music playing and saw Wise acting irrationally and phoned police.

When police arrived they saw Wise walking from room to room, switching the lights on and off.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station and was remanded in custody.

Wise pleaded guilty to break and enter and possessing a prohibited drug.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Wise he had "reached the threshold" and a short, fixed term in jail was suitable.

"You forced your way into your uncle's house, stole a six pack of alcohol and were found playing music and acting irrationally," Mr Dunlevy said.

"You were on parole and a community corrections order."

Wise was convicted and sentenced to three months in jail.

He will be eligible for release on November 7.