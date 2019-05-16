Menu
Crime

’Predatory monster’ sexually assaults ex after break in

by ANNIE PERETS
16th May 2019 6:52 AM
A VICTIM of domestic violence labelled her ex-boyfriend a "predatory monster" in court as he was being sentenced for crimes committed against her.

The jilted ex-lover sexually assaulted the woman after breaking into her Gold Coast home through the balcony.

She stood just a couple of metres away from him in the Southport District Court yesterday. Between them was a glass wall and a police officer.

The 51-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also threatened to stab her during the attack on January 18 last year, but was not armed at the time, the court was told.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, sexual assault and two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The court was told he came to the woman's house 10 days after the pair broke-up and became jealous after seeing another man there.

The next day he returned and let himself inside through a balcony sliding door.

He then verbally abused the woman and touched her genitalia.

The victim, a mother, had been forced to move out of her complex because other residents began fearing the man, the court was told.

"I don't feel safe in my own home," the woman said.

"I am a victim of crime."

Defence barrister Martin Longhurst said the pair was in contact through text messages in the lead-up to his offending.

The man spent 314 days in pre-sentence custody.

Judge David Kent sentenced the man to two-and-a-half years in jail, wholly suspended. The man also has to complete three years of probation.

