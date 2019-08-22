Man breached AVO to tamper with victim's security system

The court heard the man broke into his ex-partner's home and damaged her security system before resisting police.

HIS former partner feared for her safety so much she installed home security systems.

But this didn't deter a Goonellabah man from breaking into her Ballina Shire house and tampering with her CCTV system, a court has heard.

The 37-year-old man, with a criminal history mostly comprised of apprehended violence order breaches and related offences, faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

After facing a brief hearing in which Magistrate Jeff Linden found him not guilty of possessing ammunition without a permit, the man pleaded guilty to other offences from an April 6 incident.

These charges included break and enter, resisting police, stalking or intimidation, contravening an AVO, destroying or damaging property and four counts of assault.

In a previous appearance, the man conceded he'd attended the woman's home and pleaded guilty to breaching the AVO, but originally planned to dispute the other allegations before a hearing in October.

His solicitor, William Roberts, asked Mr Linden to consider an intensive corrections order, or alternatively to make a finding of special circumstances and allow a lengthy period of parole.

The man, who'd spent almost 20 weeks in custody, had undergone a "downward spiral” since the breakdown of his relationship, Mr Roberts said.

Mr Roberts said his client was "remorseful” and had endured an "arduous time” in custody in Kempsey.

"He's been attacked himself,” he said.

"He's been stabbed in the hand.”

Mr Linden sentenced him to 18 months' prison, backdated to April 6.

His non-parole period will end on September 5 and he received one month of prison for a drug-related offence.

"The primary victim and the defendant were in a relationship and that relationship had ceased,” Mr Linden said.

"Her fears were expressed in the fact that she put in a CCTV system and a back-to-base alarm.”

The court heard she'd hoped this would protect her.

"It didn't,” Mr Linden said.

The alarm, however, did work and alerted the security company.

"Whilst at the premises, he obtained the hard drive to the system and was observed by the people from the (security) base to be leaving the premises with that in a box,” Mr Linden said.

The court heard the man then lashed out at security staff and police.

Mr Linden said his record was "almost entirely matters of breaches of AVOS and matters ancillary to that”.