FILE PHOTO: A stand up paddle boarder says he was bitten by a shark off Pelican Waters this morning.
Man 'bitten' by shark while paddle boarding

Ashley Carter
by
9th Jul 2019 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
A MAN was injured after he said he was bitten by a shark while stand up paddle boarding off Pelican Waters this morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident off Bells Esplanade just after 7am and treated the man at the scene for a "very minor puncture wound" to his wrist, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The man was expected to visit a GP later this morning for treatment.

