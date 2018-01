A man is being airlifted by helicopter after a suspected bite from a red-bellied black snake

A man is being airlifted by helicopter after a suspected bite from a red-bellied black snake Norm Farmer

A MAN was being treated after a suspected red belly black snake bite.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend a remote property at Boorook north of Drake/Tenterfield for reports that a 30 year old male has been bitten by a red-bellied black snake.

The helicopter was due to land at a nearby road intersection to gain access to the patient who was being transported by road to a more suitable landing site.