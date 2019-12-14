Man bite’s police officer’s ear

The officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A man will attend court today faced with charges of assault after allegedly biting a police officer's ear in Lismore.

About 12.15am today, December 14, an off-duty senior constable from Richmond Police District was at a licensed premises on Keen Street, Lismore with other off-duty officers.

The 40-year-old senior constable noticed a man at the same licensed premises allegedly heavily intoxicated and pushing patrons and acting inappropriately on the dance floor.

The senior constable approached the man and asked him to stop.

The man allegedly continued his inappropriate behaviour.

The senior constable alerted the private security guard at the premises who approached the man.

Police will allege the man assaulted the 71-year-old security guard by punching him in the mouth.

The senior constable and other officers went to the aid of the security guard. At that time, the man allegedly placed the senior constable in a headlock and bit the top of his ear, causing a significant injury.

The man was restrained by other off-duty officers and security.

He allegedly continued to behave aggressively, allegedly threatening police with harm.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The officer was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition. He is expected to undergo specialist surgery to have his ear repaired.

The 40-year-old man was charged with a number of offences and refused bail. He will appear in Lismore Local Court to face charged of causing grievous bodily harm with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; affray; intimidating police; resist police; assault police; destroy or damage property.