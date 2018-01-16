Menu
Man bites cop after trying to break into credit union

A man has been arrested after he tried to break into a credit union.
A MAN has been charged after police allege he attempted to break into a credit union at Murwillumbah.

During the early hours of Monday, security responded to an alarm at a credit union in Murwillumbah Street.

When they arrived they noticed a number of cladding planks had been removed from the building and contacted police.

As police were driving to the scene they noticed a man walking nearby.

He was searched and a number of items were allegedly located on him, including housebreaking implements.

Police attempted to arrest the man and a violent struggle ensued.

The man was eventually handcuffed and during the scuffle it is alleged a police officer was bitten.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with break and inter with intent, assault police, resist arrest, have face blackened/disguised with intent, possess safebreaking implements, possess housebreaking implements, malicious damage and eight warrants for break and enter offences in 2015.

The man was refused bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The officer was treated for a minor injury.

