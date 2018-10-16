Man bit woman's finger after fight during sex, court hears

Walker's solicitor Matthew Bogunovich told the court his client had been exposed to domestic violence, drugs and alcohol from a young age.

A MUMMULGUM man who waved an axe in the face of his ex-partner while on bail for biting her finger has been sentenced in Lismore Local Court.

Kevin Walker, 33, had already served almost six months in custody when he faced court on Monday for charges of assault, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and stalking.

The court heard last November 25 at Tabulam Walker and his partner started arguing while having consensual sex. The argument became physical and the woman pushed Walker off the bed with her legs. He subsequently grabbed her, pushed her back against a wall and bit her finger during the ensuing struggle.

Five weeks later on January 2, while Walker was on bail for that assault, he entered the woman's Tabulam home at about 8.30pm.

When she told him he had to leave, he walked to a cupboard and retrieved an axe, and started waving it around in the air.

The woman crouched down on the floor and begged Walker not to hurt her. Walker then started hitting himself with the flat side of the axe head.

Ten days later he handed himself into Casino Police Station, where police located a small amount of cannabis in his pockets.

On Monday Walker's solicitor Matthew Bogunovich told the court his client had been exposed to domestic violence, drugs and alcohol from a young age.

"From the age of six or seven he became familiar with the sight of his father clobbering his mother," Mr Bogunovich told Magistrate Jeff Linden.

He said Walker had started using drugs at 12, and ice at 21, and had struggled with mental health issues.

Magistrate Linden noted that Walker "clearly wasn't in control of himself" at the time of the offences.

He noted that the January 2 offence occured in the family home with children present.

However, Magistrate Linden spared Walker further jail time, instead ordering to serve a two year Community Corrections Order involving close supervision in the community by Corrections officers.