AN ARMED man who allegedly held a woman hostage in Goonellabah last week will face court today.

The man was arrested and charged with five offences upon release from Lismore Base Hospital yesterday afternoon.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court later today.

His charges include: stalking and intimidation; assault; armed with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm; discharge firearm in a public place and possess unregistered, prohibited ammunition and firearm.