Man becomes violent after act of charity

A GOONELLABAH woman had opened her home to him, but he's accused of unleashing a violent rage upon her.

Adrian Grahame, 35, failed to appear in Lismore Local Court last Thursday and defence solicitor Phillip Crick withdrew from the case as he had not been able to contact the accused since May 7.

Grahame had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault and one charge of stalking or intimidation in relation to the January 18 incident.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts dishonestly obtaining financial gain by advantage on March 3 and had lodged no plea for a larceny charge on the same day.

In relation to the January allegations, police have alleged Grahame "just snapped” while his female housemate was making dinner, lashing out at her.

According to court documents, Grahame had been taken in by the alleged victim in December last year.

But barely a month later, he allegedly became violent toward her, raising an arm as if to strike the woman.

On March 3, he allegedly entered the restricted staff zone of a Lismore Central Shopping Centre store before taking a staff member's purse and tobacco from a locker.

That night, he used a Summerland Credit Union card, allegedly from the staff member's purse, to buy a total of $145.60 worth of goods at two Lismore locations.

Magistrate J Trad opted to deal with the March 3 matters to which Grahame had pleaded guilty, finding the allegations proved in his absence.

"I will give an opportunity for the accused to attend, (or) a warrant is to be issues on the next occasion,” Ms Trad said.

She said they were "relatively serious matters” and said she would give the defendant another opportunity to appear for his sentencing.

Grahame is due to return to Lismore Local Court on June 12.