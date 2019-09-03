Man to be extradited to NSW after fatal hit-and-run

A man allegedly attempted to leave the country after a fatal hit-and-run.

A man allegedly attempted to leave the country after a fatal hit-and-run.

A 52-YEAR-OLD British man stopped at Brisbane airport over his suspected involvement in a fatal hit-and-run near Tweed Heads will be extradited to NSW.

A British man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run near Tweed Heads will be extradited to face court in NSW after he was caught trying to leave the country on a one-way ticket.

Graham Belcher, 52, was arrested at Brisbane Airport about 2am on Tuesday while he was preparing to board a flight to the United Kingdom via Hong Kong.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where an interstate extradition order was granted.

There was no objection to the NSW warrant and his lawyer said there would be no application for bail.

Mr Belcher was taken into custody over his suspected involvement in the crash that killed a motorcyclist after a car failed to stop near Tweed Heads on Monday.

Once in NSW he is expected to be charged with at least seven offences including dangerous driving occasioning death.

The male rider died at the scene after he, another male motorcyclist and the hatchback collided at the Riverside Drive and Tweed Valley Way intersection in Tumbulgum about 3.20pm.

The other motorcyclist has minor injuries.

The car driver's failure to stop sparked a search for a bright blue hatchback with Queensland registration plates and damage at the front.

Police believe the car, which has the Queensland registration 170-ZCP, may be in northern NSW or southeast Queensland.

Mr Belcher will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

-- AAP