Man bashed with wooden plank during Lismore assault
A LISMORE man will face court after he allegedly assaulted a man with a wooden plank.
Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said police would allege the 30-year-old accused attended a High St, Lismore address in the company of another man about 6.30pm yesterday.
"We'll allege... a male has armed himself with a length of timber and assaulted a male,” Insp McKenna.
He said the 39-year-old victim, another Lismore man, received a head wound, fractured cheek bone and fractured hand.
The 30-year-old has been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court today.