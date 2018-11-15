Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face court today after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old with a length of timber.
A man will face court today after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old with a length of timber.
Crime

Man bashed with wooden plank during Lismore assault

Liana Turner
by
15th Nov 2018 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man will face court after he allegedly assaulted a man with a wooden plank.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said police would allege the 30-year-old accused attended a High St, Lismore address in the company of another man about 6.30pm yesterday.

"We'll allege... a male has armed himself with a length of timber and assaulted a male,” Insp McKenna.

He said the 39-year-old victim, another Lismore man, received a head wound, fractured cheek bone and fractured hand.

The 30-year-old has been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    600 businesses to be targeted in Fair Work audit

    Business THE Fair Work Ombudsman is auditing 600 businesses in the Northern Rivers region to check employers are paying their workers correctly and meeting obligations.

    Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    premium_icon Customer loved this shop so much that she bought it

    Business There's a new hidden fashion treasure on Keen St

    When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    premium_icon When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

    Crime She kicked a nurse, threatened to cut a police officer's throat

    Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    premium_icon Naturists slam calls for nude beach closure

    News Councillors will vote again on the beach's clothing optional status

    Local Partners