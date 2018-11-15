Man bashed with wooden plank during Lismore assault

A man will face court today after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old with a length of timber.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said police would allege the 30-year-old accused attended a High St, Lismore address in the company of another man about 6.30pm yesterday.

"We'll allege... a male has armed himself with a length of timber and assaulted a male,” Insp McKenna.

He said the 39-year-old victim, another Lismore man, received a head wound, fractured cheek bone and fractured hand.

The 30-year-old has been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court today.