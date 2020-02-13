Menu
When he’d knocked his father to the ground, 29-year-old Lawrence Ryan jumped up to sink his knees into the stricken father’s back.
Crime

Man bashed his dad over vet bill

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
13th Feb 2020 3:38 PM
A LOTA man has been placed on 12 months' probation after pleading guilty to a shocking assault on his father at Carina Heights.

Holland Park Magistrates Court heard Lawrence Ryan, 29, bashed his father on February 14 last year over a dispute about the payment of a veterinarian's bill.

The incident occurred at Ryan's father's home on Osterley Rd at Carina Heights.

The court heard that an irate Ryan arrived at his father's home at about 5.20pm and began threatening the older man.

When his father tried to make a phone call, Ryan smacked the phone out of his hand and pushed him to the ground.

He kicked at his father's knees and thighs before jumping up to sink his knees into his father's back.

He then punched his father four times in the back of the head before stopping due to the arrival of a concerned neighbour.

The father suffered bruising and swelling.

The court heard there was "longstanding friction" between the pair and that the family was "dysfunctional".

No conviction was recorded as this was Ryan's first time before the courts.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT  on 1800 737 732.

 

